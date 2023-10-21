‘Reforms needed to stabilise rupee’. The News/File

KARACHI: Pakistan needs to bring reforms and address deficiencies in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the rupee, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, former Minister of State for Investment and Founder of Corporate Pakistan Group said on Friday.

Applauding the measures taken by the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), he said, “Positive results are increasingly apparent, which gives hope for economic revival.” He also observed that the commitment of the Chief of Army Staff to combat smuggling can play a catalytic role in the forex market reform process. “Smuggling has not only resulted in the evasion of duty and taxes but has also had a profound impact on the exchange market,” said Ahsan, adding that the role of law-enforcement agencies cannot be overstated, as they have implemented effective measures to combat illegal trade and discourage the black market.

According to him, the significant reduction of up to Rs40 in the price of petroleum products has not only helped the rupee gain its value against the greenback, but also offered some relief to consumers. To counter the black market, both the government and law enforcement agencies have introduced stringent measures aimed at narrowing the gap between the open and interbank markets. Regarding the issuance of licenses to the exchange companies, the former minister said that the SBP’s recent regulations have effectively abolished licenses for A-type, B-type, and franchise exchange companies, thereby moving towards a uniform and regulated capital framework.

“This move is set to pave the way for new, reputable exchange companies to operate transparently, offering superior services to their customers,” he added.

Further, the increase in the minimum capital requirement for the exchange companies from Rs200 million to Rs500 million, coupled with investments from 10 major banks, promises to alleviate the capital shortage that has long plagued the exchange market, he noted.