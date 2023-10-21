Rupee steady as dollar demand matches supply. AFP/File

KARACHI: The rupee was little changed against the dollar on Friday, as the market’s demand for the greenback was met by the available inflows from remittances and exports.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended a 278.80 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 278.81. The rupee was trading at 280, unchanged from the previous session in the open market.

The rupee's daily movement, according to dealers, is determined by the market's supply and demand for dollars. The currency is also supported by positive data on the balance of payments and foreign exchange reserves.

“The rupee did not fluctuate much since the importers' needs were met by the available inflows,” said a currency dealer. Pakistan’s current account deficit was reduced 98 percent year-on-year to $8 million in September.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $67 million to $7.714 billion in the week ending October 13 Traders are watching to see if the currency will strengthen further, see a correction, or stabilise at these levels. However, based on Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER), the currency seems to be fairly valued for the time being.

The REER index appreciated to 91.7 in September from 90 in the previous month, the central bank reported on Thursday. There are new models available to project the fair value of the currency, such as REER, behavioural equilibrium exchange rate, and purchasing power parity, said Tresmark in a client note last week.

“In the Pakistani rupee’s case, REER would be approximately around 100 if parity was at 285. “But REER in isolation would be ineffectual as many countries including China (134), India (116) and Bangladesh (112) have much higher REER rates. Other factors like interest rates, balance of payments, reserves and macroeconomic models start to weigh in,” it added