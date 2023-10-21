Fertiliser makers seek FBR intervention to fix track and trace system. ugaoo.com/

LAHORE: The fertilizer sector is struggling to implement and operate the Track and Trace System (TTS), a digital mechanism to monitor the production and supply of fertilizers, as unresolved issues with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) hamper its efficiency, industry officials said on Friday.

The FBR implemented the TTS as mandatory effective from July 1, 2022 in the fertilizer industry. The TTS consortium guaranteed a system efficiency level exceeding 99 per cent in compliance with the minimum legal requirement stipulated by the FBR. However, it has never achieved this efficiency level.

According to fertilizer industry officials, since the installation of the TTS, the industry has encountered numerous issues that have impeded the efficient operation of the TTS in the fertilizer industry. The primary reason for these problems is the unsuitability of the hardware for the urea environment, as recommended by the system's original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for installation in a clean, indoor environment.

To substantiate the complaints, a trial test was conducted from July 5th to August 4th, 2023, at two plants under the supervision of the FBR. During this trial, AJCL operated the TTS with a substantial workforce, and the system's efficiency was measured at only 92 percent. The issues that surfaced during this test were consistent with those reported by manufacturers since the system's initial installation.

Executive Director Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC) Sher Shah Malik in a letter to the FBR on the issue stated that "it is evident that the current TTS is neither suitable for the fertilizer industry nor is it serving its stated objectives in the sector. Furthermore, it has the potential to disrupt the domestic fertilizer supply chain, which has far-reaching consequences to agriculture."

Malik stated that during the trial tests in the presence of the FBR officials, the inefficiencies encountered have included extensive downtime, with the system remaining offline due to hardware failures, often requiring several hours to address and rectify by AJCL. Despite best efforts by AJCL local engineers, the problems of applicator with regard to erratic stamping behavior persists while no detection of stamps and data errors are also observed.

Therefore, the FMPAC requested that the FBR objectively revisit the Track and Trace System deployed in the domestic fertilizer industry in view of the existing inefficiencies.

The FMPAC suggested that the "Licensee may be directed to engage with the principal to address the design incompatibility by upgrading the existing equipment, as system has no traceable performance record of fertilizer industry. Alternatively, the FMPAC requested the FBR's TTS Licensee, the Consortium of Authentic, Inc., AJCL (Private) Ltd., and MITAS Corporation, to install industry-compatible hardware free of cost under warranty."

This will ensure that stakeholders collectively work towards a long-term objective of the government through a solution that aligns with the industry's unique requirements.