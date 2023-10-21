Stocks gain for second day on economic data, rupee recovery. The News/File

Stock closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday, boosted by positive economic indicators and a recovery in the rupee, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained 0.73 percent or 366.72 points to end at 50,731.87, its highest weekly close since May 2017, when it reached its all-time high of 53,127.

"The market was buoyed by data showing that the country's current account deficit narrowed to $8 million in September, down 98 percent year-on-year, as exports rose and imports fell," said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

He also attributed the positive trend in the market to ongoing rupee recovery, surging foreign exchange reserves to $7.7 billion, falling government treasury bond yields, and improving Pakistan-China relations.

Darson Securities in its post-market note said the local equity bourse succeeded in another upward spell of trade as the benchmark index jumped 376.72 points in intraday trading.

It said the benchmark index opened negative and dived 32.40 points in intraday trading and hit the intraday low of 50,332.76 levels, but soon after it managed to recover as investors chose to buy stocks owing to the positive economic data. The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit intraday high of 50,952.67 levels plus 587.52 points.

Analysts said Friday's close was the highest weekly close since May 22, 2017, the same week when the index reached its all-time high of 53,127. The market continued to see high activity with KSE-100's total shares traded being recorded at 210.056 million for the day.

The index traded in a range of 619.92 points showing an intraday high of 50,952.67 (+587.52) and a low of 50,332.76 (-32.40) points. Of the 100 index companies, 50 closed up, 41 closed down, 2 were unchanged, while 7 remained untraded.

Power sector, fertiliser sector, and banking sector were the main drivers of the rally, as they posted strong earnings and dividends. The benchmark index was supported by commercial banks with 126.71, power generation & distribution with 115.66, fertiliser with 86.06, cement with 28.88, and technology & communication with 24.68 points.

Arif Habib Limited in its post trading commentary said that the index gained +2.5 percent week-on-week to close above 50,000 points as it now eyes 53,000 points level. "The momentum is strong and it seems inevitable that the 53,000 level will be breached as the market has had an excellent run."

Companies adding points to the index were HUBC with 126.31, FFC with 39.38, BAHL with 32.27, EFERT with 30.24, and HBL with 27.95 points, and companies contributing negatively to the index were PAKT with 14.08, UNITY with 13.32, OGDC with 13.06, NESTLE with 12.83, and KEL with 9.05 points.

The All-Share index closed at 33,689.03 with a net gain of 62.50 points. Total market volume was 430.053 million shares compared to 427.477 from the previous session, while traded value was recorded at Rs14.61 billion, showing an increase of Rs0.02 billion. There were 187,776 trades reported in 350 companies, with 188 closing up, 145 closing down, and 17 remaining unchanged.