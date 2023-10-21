SBP seen holding policy rate steady amid lower inflation outlook

The State Bank of Pakistan building in Karachi. The SBP website.

KARACHI: Pakistan's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 22 percent this month, as inflation is seen easing further due to lower fuel prices and a stronger rupee, a brokerage poll showed on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has raised its policy rate by a cumulative 1,500 basis points since October 2021 to curb soaring inflation and support the external balance. The rate has been on hold since July 2023.

Analysts and financial market participants surveyed by brokerage Topline Securities expected there would be no change in the benchmark rate at the upcoming policy review meeting, which is scheduled for October 30.

"70 percent of participants expect the policy rate to remain unchanged at 22 percent. While 16 percent of participants expect policy rate to down by 25-100 bps and 11 percent of participants expects it to down by more than 100 bps," said Topline Securities, citing its poll.

"We also believe the SBP will keep the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent in the upcoming meeting." Many analysts foresee the SBP is done hiking rates and will stay on hold until at least March 2024.

There have been new developments since the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP held on September 14. These will probably be discussed by the MPC in an upcoming meeting.

These include the sharp decline in Pakistan's current account deficit from $164 million in August to $8 million in September, the average 11 percent drop in local fuel prices (diesel and petrol), the stability of international oil prices at roughly $90 per barrel, and the 7 percent increase in the rupee against the US dollar.

Cut-off yields in the most recent T-Bill auction have decreased by 30-45 basis points (bps) based on an anticipated fall in inflation. Currently, the cut-off yields for three, six, and twelve months are 22.2 percent, 22.39 percent, and 22.4 percent, respectively.

In addition, since September 14, secondary market yields on three-year Pakistan Investment Bonds and six-month T-Bills have decreased by 280 basis points and 239 basis points, respectively.

The stabilisation measures have started yielding results. Inflation has come down to 31.4 percent in September 2023 after peaking at 38.0 percent in May 2023 and is expected to continue its downward trajectory over the coming months, whereas the external account has improved considerably and foreign exchange buffers are being built up, according to the SBP's statement issued last week. The SBP assesses the real interest rates turning substantially positive on a forward-looking basis, as inflation is expected to come down significantly during the second half of this fiscal year.