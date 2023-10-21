Auto loans slump for 15th month as interest rates bite. fuelsandlubes.com/

KARACHI: Bank loans for automobiles dropped for the 15th consecutive month in September as high interest rates, rising costs, and customers’ limited purchasing power dampened demand, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

Auto loans fell by 2.1 percent month-on-month to Rs272 billion in September, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

These loans amounted to Rs278 billion in the previous month. September witnessed a 22.2 percent decrease in auto loans compared to the same month in 2022. Last year, in the same month, bank loans totalling Rs350 billion were taken out by consumers to purchase cars and other vehicles.

Auto loans peaked at Rs368 billion in June 2022.

Analysts said that individuals are unable to purchase cars through bank financing due to rising interest rates and various SBP measures intended to lower auto demand. Car prices increased on the back of weakening of the rupee against the dollar and higher borrowing rates. Consumer purchasing power has been severely damaged by skyrocketing inflation.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association, car sales fell 44 percent to 16,021 units in the first quarter of this fiscal year. However, car sales of 6,410 units were recorded in September, up from 5,909 units in August and 3,702 units in July.

Analysts said that the auto industry will have challenging times for the remainder of the year and that the trajectory of interest rates and the currency rate may have an impact on sales.

A scarcity of inventories has often forced the top automakers in the nation to halt operations. The SBP is expected to start monetary easing in the first half of 2024 due to ease in inflationary pressure.

The SBP left the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent in its meeting on September 14. It has hiked interest rates by a cumulative 15 percentage points to 22 percent since September 2021.

According to data from the SBP, bank loans to the private sector decreased by 1.9 percent in September to Rs8.020 trillion. At the same time last year, the total amount of these loans was Rs8.173 trillion.

In September, consumer loans fell by 6.5 percent to Rs839 billion. Personal loans to consumers decreased by 1.2 percent to Rs248 billion. In September, loans for home construction inched down by 1 percent to Rs208 billion.