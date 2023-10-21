Power generation cost falls 25pc to Rs7.42/kWh in September. The News/File

KARACHI: Power generation cost fell over 25 percent year-on-year in September, thanks to a surge in hydropower output and lower coal and gas prices, latest data showed on Friday.

The average cost of power production was Rs7.42 per kilowatt-hour in September, compared with Rs9.91 a year ago, brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said in a report, citing data from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

“Cost of power generation decreased by 25.2 percent year-on-year during the month of September, however it is still higher than reference cost of Rs7.07/KWh," said Tahir Abbas, head of Research at AHL.

"On a year-on-year basis, the decrease in fuel cost is witnessed mainly due to a decline in coal and re-gasified liquid natural gas (RLNG) based cost of generation along with 14 percent year-on-year rise in hydel-based generation."

The cost of power generation saw a decline of 10.3 percent on monthly basis as compared to average cost of Rs8.27 in August.

Meanwhile, power generation in the country totalled at 13,339 GWh (18,526 MW) in September 2023, up 3.6 percennt as compared to the same period last year. In September 2022, power generation stood at 12,878 GWh (17,886 MW), the data showed.

The year-on-year increase in power generation comes on the back of local coal-based sources, which reached 1,479 GWh during September 2023, up by 155.6 percent year-on-year.

Apart from local coal, the year-on-year increase was attributed to improved RLNG (16.8 percent), hydel (13.7 percent), and bagasse (2.9 percent). However, on a monthly basis, power generation decreased by 16.4 percent, as compared to 15,959 GWh registered in August.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, power generation also increased by 7.4 percent year-on-year to 44,138 GWh (19,990 MW) compared to 41,081 GWh (18,606 MW) during the same period of last year.

Data showed that hydel was the leading source of power generation, accounting for 37.6 percent of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation in the country in the month of September. The hydel power generation was followed by nuclear, which accounted for 17.1 percent of the overall generation, followed by RLNG which accounted for 16 percent of the power generation share. Among renewables, wind, solar and bagasse generation amounted to 3.1 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent of the generation. Local coal accounted for eleven percent and imported coal for four percent in the total power generation of the country.