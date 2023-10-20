To broaden tax base: FBR, Nadra to continue data-sharing

FBR, Nadra to continue data-sharing. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Nadra on Thursday agreed to continue coordination for sharing data exchange in order to broaden the narrow tax base.

Earlier, in the past, all such efforts remained futile despite making changes in the tax laws with the approval of parliament because it was not easy to convert information into taxability without undertaking required spadework on the basis of each individual profile of any potential tax-evaders.

Just information on the paper will not help to convert into taxability when certain lacunas exist in the laws as well as rules and procedures helping the tax-evaders to save their skin from any major stern action.

However, the FBR on Thursday announced that Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana held a meeting with Chairman Nadra Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar at the FBR Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to data sharing of eligible taxpayers were discussed. It was agreed to continue coordination on taxation affairs between the FBR and Nadra.

The FBR chairman reiterated that Revenue Division is committed to maximising tax compliance and promoting tax culture across the country for increased revenue generation.