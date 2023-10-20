CJP convenes JCP meeting today. SCP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has convened a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) today (Friday) to consider elevation of acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, being the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, will deliberate with members of the commission on the elevation of acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Irfan Sadaat Khan to the Supreme Court.

The chief justice has nominated acting Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) for his elevation to the apex court. It was learnt that during the meeting, the Judicial Commission will also deliberate upon the appointment of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi as the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court. It is pertinent to mention that at present 15 judges, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, are working in the apex court against the required strength of 17 judges.