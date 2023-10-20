Court directs police to recover Sheikh Rashid till 26th

Police officials escort Pakistan´s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (C) to present him before a court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday directed police to recover Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed till October 26, 2023.

The AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed’s whereabouts have not been traced since his arrest last month.

He was arrested from his residence in Rawalpindi on September 17, according to his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan. “Men in plain clothes arrested Sheikh Rashid from his residence,” the lawyer had said, claiming that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location”.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Malik Siddique Awan had presented City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani’s report to the court which stated that Sh Rashid was neither in their custody nor had he been arrested by the Rawalpindi police.

The court had then directed the police to locate the AML chief and asked the law enforcement agency to make an all-out effort for his recovery.