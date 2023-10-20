SAPM launches app for recovery of dues of expat workers

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab (R) during OPF web portal launching on October 19, 2023. — X/@JawadSohrab

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab has launched OPF web portal for recovery of dues of overseas Pakistani workers to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora.

This service expedites the disbursement of dues such as salary, death & disability compensation and other allowances of the workers.

Speaking at the formal launch of web-based application for Outstanding Dues Management of overseas Pakistanis workers at the Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF), which was completely developed in-house, the Malik emphasized upon maximum utilization of technology to improve service delivery to the overseas Pakistanis.

He said the internet had revolutionized the service delivery paradigm as it had transformed the way businesses operate worldwide.

Moreover, it has also led to the development of new technologies, thus, providing an opportunity to better manage the business processes using state-of-the-art technology.

The implementation of a web-based system has significantly enhanced the efficiency of OPF officials in processing outstanding dues cases of overseas Pakistanis.

Now, all applications are directly entered into the system at their point of origin, which are the offices of the CWAs in Pakistan missions abroad.

This eliminates the previous need to send hard-copy applications to OPF for manual data entry, a process that used to take approximately 30 days.

With the new system in place, this cumbersome transfer of applications in physical form has been reduced to a few minutes only.

Highlighting the significance of web-based software applications, Malik said; “In today’s internet-driven society, web-based applications provide immediate access to services on 24/7 basis.

He appreciated the management of OPF for developing a web-based application for expediting the disbursement of dues to families of Overseas Pakistanis.