Paralyzed US House mulls third possible speaker vote.

WASHINGTON: Embattled hardline conservative Jim Jordan faced a possible third vote to become US House speaker on Thursday after falling short twice, as Republicans struggled for a way out of a disastrous civil war engulfing the party.

Lawmakers have been bogged down in infighting which has already claimed the job of one speaker and has shut down the lower chamber of Congress for more than two weeks, with international and domestic crises demanding urgent action.

Jordan -- a Donald Trump loyalist heavily implicated in the former president´s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election -- suffered humiliating back-to-back defeats on the House floor in his first two bids for the gavel.

The official line from the Ohio congressman is that he plans to move forward to a third vote and he told reporters after his second defeat: “We´ll keep talking to members, keep working on it.” But he was expected to continue hemorrhaging votes, leaving his bid for the gavel on life support and his allies looking for a dignified off-ramp.

Jordan has spent his 16-year career in Congress blocking legislation rather than passing it -- he has never authored a bill that made it into law -- agitating for government shutdowns and dragging his party further to the right. Mainstream House Republicans, many in vulnerable districts that voted for Democratic President Joe Biden in the last election, have chafed at the 49-year-old former champion wrestler´s combative politics.

Several have complained about being targeted by intimidation tactics after voting against Jordan. Iowa Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks said in a statement she had “received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls.”

“The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully. One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully,” she said.