AI can transform healthcare if understood properly: WHO. AFP

GENEVA: Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform health treatment but rapid roll-out without fully understanding how AI performs could end up harming patients, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

The WHO said AI held great promise for healthcare but also came with challenges, notably around privacy and the potential to entrench existing problems. The United Nations´ health agency issued a new publication detailing some of the main regulatory considerations on AI for health, so that authorities can build or adapt their guidance on using it.

“With the increasing availability of health care data and the rapid progress in analytic techniques -- whether machine learning, logic-based or statistical -- AI tools could transform the health sector,” the organisation said. The WHO said AI could strengthen clinical trials, improve medical diagnosis and treatment and supplement medical knowledge and skills.