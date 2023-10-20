AI can transform healthcare if understood properly: WHO

GENEVA: Artificial Intelligence has the potential to transform health treatment but rapid roll-out without fully understanding how AI performs could end up harming patients, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.
The WHO said AI held great promise for healthcare but also came with challenges, notably around privacy and the potential to entrench existing problems. The United Nations´ health agency issued a new publication detailing some of the main regulatory considerations on AI for health, so that authorities can build or adapt their guidance on using it.
“With the increasing availability of health care data and the rapid progress in analytic techniques -- whether machine learning, logic-based or statistical -- AI tools could transform the health sector,” the organisation said. The WHO said AI could strengthen clinical trials, improve medical diagnosis and treatment and supplement medical knowledge and skills.
Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist working for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Radio LibertyWASHINGTON:...
France issues warrants for top Syrian commanders. AFPPARIS: French investigators have issued international arrest...
Tropical Storm Nicole whips up the sea near Anglin's Fishing Pier, in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida, on November 09,...
Paralyzed US House mulls third possible speaker vote. The Manchester Times WASHINGTON: Embattled hardline...
Amazon to expand drone delivery into Britain, Italy. siliconangle.com/SEATTLE: Amazon on Wednesday said it hopes to...
London police trial facial recognition to target shoplifters. Met PoliceLONDON: British police revealed on Thursday...