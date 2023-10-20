Trump lawyer flips with plea deal in Georgia election case. AFP

WASHINGTON: In a potential blow to Donald Trump, one of his former lawyers pleaded guilty on Thursday in the case alleging the former US president led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia.

Sidney Powell, 68, a vocal Trump supporter who pushed outlandish conspiracy theories about foreign manipulation of voting machines, was indicted in August along with the former president and 17 others.

In a surprise deal reached just days before her trial was scheduled to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, Powell entered into a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to interfere with the performance of election duties and was sentenced to six years of probation by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

Powell, who was originally charged with racketeering, a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud and other offenses that threatened prison time, agreed as part of the plea deal to testify at the trials of her codefendants in the case.

“You´re to testify truthfully against any and all codefendants in this matter at any upcoming proceedings,” McAfee said. Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said Powell´s guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with prosecutors could have “critical implications for Trump.”

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to charges of involvement in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, where Democrat Joe Biden won by some 12,000 votes.