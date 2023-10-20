Speeding boats risk killing off North Atlantic right whales: study

A dead right whale in New Brunswick, Canada, June 2019. In its nine years it had endured at least one vessel strike and three entanglements in fishing gear. The Telegraph

WASHINGTON: An overwhelming majority of large boats off the US East Coast are speeding through slow-zones designed to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales, of which only around 340 remain.

That´s according to a new analysis of vessel tracking data published on Thursday by the nonprofit Oceana, which called for stronger safeguards and greater enforcement to save the species from extinction.

“Boats are speeding and whales are dying -- it´s that simple,” said Oceana´s campaign director Gib Brogan. Boat strikes are one of the two leading causes of death for the whale species, alongside fishing rope entanglements. Collisions kill them through blunt force trauma or propeller cuts.

Since 2008, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has imposed mandatory 10-knot limits for vessels 65-feet (19.8 meters) or longer in zones where the whales are expected to be present, and suggested the same speed for areas where they have been sighted.

But data collected from ship transceivers found that from November 2020 through July 2022, 84 percent sped through the mandatory zones and 82 percent sped through the voluntary zones.

“What we´ve been told by people in the maritime industry is it comes down to balancing the risk of a minimal fine from the government versus the reality of the fines for getting their cargo to port behind schedule,” Brogan said.