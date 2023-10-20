Physical test for cops

LAHORE: SSP Admin Atif Nazir on Thursday conducted a detailed review of the test of candidates recruited on constable seats under martyrs family claim in the first phase in Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.
Twenty youth participated in tests for recruitment on family claim while five youths participated under the Shuhada family package. All the youth gave a physical test and participated in a 1.6 km distance race. The distance of the race was to be covered in seven minutes in which nine youth managed to complete the race in the allotted time. In the second stage, the youth will appear in a written test followed by an interview of the successful youth in the final stage.
