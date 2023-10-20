Charge assumed

Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqui can be seen speaking in this screengrab taken from a video released on November 2, 2020. — YouTube/IPS TV

LAHORE: Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, a renowned scholar and an expert in Urdu, Pashto, and Persian languages and literature, took charge as Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan. Dr Rafiqui is the author of 50 plus books on Iqbaliyat allied subjects. He has written numerous articles and participated in conferences on Iqbaliyat.