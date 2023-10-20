Israeli attacks condemned

This picture shows a smoke plume erupting during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. — AFP)

LAHORE: Haqooq-e-Khalq Party staged a protest at Liberty Roundabout to condemn the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel against the people of Palestine in Gaza.

The protest was a collective expression of outrage against the recent bombing of Al Ahrar Hospital in Gaza, which tragically resulted in the loss of 500 innocent civilian lives, a press release issued by HKP said.