Israeli attacks condemned

LAHORE: Haqooq-e-Khalq Party staged a protest at Liberty Roundabout to condemn the ongoing atrocities committed by Israel against the people of Palestine in Gaza.
The protest was a collective expression of outrage against the recent bombing of Al Ahrar Hospital in Gaza, which tragically resulted in the loss of 500 innocent civilian lives, a press release issued by HKP said.
