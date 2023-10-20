Two uplift schemes approved

Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chairing the meeting on October 19, 2023. — X/@PnD_Punjab

LAHORE: The PDWP approved two development schemes of public buildings, and SHC&ME sector at an estimated cost of Rs11.183 billion, in its 22nd meeting of the current financial year 2023-24. Planning & Development Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting.

Approved schemes are rehabilitation/renovation of existing office, construction of new office block of Commissioner Office, Lahore, at the cost of Rs1.189 billion and establishment of Tertiary Care Hospital (Nishter-II), Multan at the cost of Rs9.993 billion.