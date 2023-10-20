DCs asked to intensify crackdown on hoarders, smugglers

Custom officials inspect smuggled goods seized during an operation at the Torkham border at Landi Kotal. — PPI

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday ordered all the deputy commissioners to intensify the ongoing crackdown on hoarding and smuggling across the province.

Presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said that stern action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers as per the law. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of food items in detail.

The chief secretary said that the main reason for the difference in the prices of vegetables and fruits in different cities was the lack of supply. He said that the role of administrative officers was very important in providing relief from inflation to the people. He also directed the Urban Unit to submit a detailed report on price comparison of commodities.

Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhutta gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that steps were being taken to make eatables available at fixed rates. The Additional IG Special Branch said that a crackdown on smuggling and hoarding was under way throughout the province and a large quantity of hoarded items had been recovered in various districts. The administrative secretaries of industries, food, agriculture departments, CEO Urban Unit and relevant officers participated in the meeting, which was joined by all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners through a video link.

Turkish diplomat meets Commissioner

Consul General of Turkiye in Lahore, Darmish Bashtu met Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa here Thursday.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa warmly welcomed the Consul General of Turkiye in Lahore, Darmish Bashtu and briefed him about the administrative activities in City.

The Turkish Consul General discussed with the Commissioner about the relations between Lahore and Turkiye in various fields. The Turkish diplomat said that he had visited various historical places of Lahore and Lahorites have great love for the Turkish nation.

Turkish diplomat invited the Commissioner to participate in the Turkish National Day on October 27. Commissioner Lahore said that Lahore and Istanbul were sister cities and he would participate in the Turkiye national day ceremony.