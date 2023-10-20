Office-bearers sworn in

Mardan Press Club officials during the oath-taking ceremony on October 17, 2023. — Facebook/Himayat Ullah Mayar

MARDAN: The newly elected office-bearers of the Mardan Press Club took their oaths of office for the year 2023. Mardan Mayor Himayatullah Mayar administered oath to the cabinet members at a ceremony in the press club.

Bakht Muhammad Yousafzai was sworn in as president, Hidat-ur-Reham Hoti as vice president, Shahab Akbar as general secretary, Faqir Hussain Hoti as joint secretary, and Khurshid Wahab as finance secretary.