Two more illegal money exchangers held

PESHAWAR: In a major operation FIA Commercial Banking Circle on Thursday arrested two illegal money exchangers in various operations conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Rizwan Shah.
The arrested accused were involved in hundi business and illegal currency exchange.The accused were identified as Siraj Ahmed and Abdul Samad Khan who were arrested from Chowk Yadgar here.FIA team recovered 8650 Saudi Riyals, 340 UAE Dirhams, 372,000 Pak rupees and 10 US dollars.The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency.
Mardan Press Club officials during the oath-taking ceremony on October 17, 2023. — Facebook/Himayat Ullah...
Provincial Caretaker Minister for Livestock Asif Rafiq while chairing a meeting in Peshawar on October 19, 2023. —...
A crowded bus with people even on its top can be seen. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: The KP government has started revoking...
Policemen cordon off a street after a crime in Peshawar. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were killed...
Khyber Medical University Peshawar officials during a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq on...