Two alleged terrorists killed

PESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were killed during an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department in Mardan region on Thursday.
An official said that CTD Mardan region was taking an alleged terrorist, Sher Ali, to point out their hideouts when terrorists opened fire on the police party. The police also retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for some time, he added.
The terrorist in police custody, Sher Ali, was killed in the firing by his own accomplices, the official added. The police also recovered the body of another attacker after the exchange of fire, the official said.
