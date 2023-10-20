KMU to set up nursing institutes in Chitral & Dir

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar officials during a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq on October 19, 2023. — Facebook/Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to set up nursing institutes in Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral and Upper Dir districts of the Malakand Division.

The decision has been taken at a meeting keeping in mind the backwardness of these areas and to provide the health facilities here. KMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq chaired the meeting.

KMU Registrar Inam Ullah Khan Wazir and a delegation of Chitral Nursing Forum, led by Jafaryad Hussain, the chairperson, and Nasir Ali, the president, attended the meeting.

The delegation members said Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral and Upper Dir are among the most backward districts of the province.The education and health facilities, the members of the delegation said, are non-existent in the districts due to which most of the students are deprived of higher education.

They said that nurses are from a noble profession and serving the suffering humanity.The delegation members said that the educated youth of Chitral, especially women, are interested in the nursing profession. They said if provided opportunities for nursing education at their doorsteps will not only benefit the nursing profession but also opportunities will also be available to the youth of these districts to adopt the profession.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq assured the delegation that KMU would use all resources to implement their demand. He said the KMU has established its sub-campuses in eight districts of the province in the last three years.

“Nursing institutes will be established in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, and Upper Dir districts after the availability of suitable locations,” he assured.The vice-chancellor said the KMU has given special importance to the nursing education in view of the shortage of nurses in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding other necessary measures would be taken as well.