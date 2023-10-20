Alleged abductor of baby arrested

Pakistani police personnel can be seen on police vehicles. — AFP/File

HARIPUR: The police Thursday arrested a woman who had allegedly abducted a newborn from the ward of the labour room of District Headquarters Hospital, officials said.

The stolen baby was, however, recovered and handed over to mother who was charged in the first information report by her husband for abducting his newborn male baby, police officials said.

SHO City Police Station Chanzeb Tanoli quoted Muhammad Javaid, a resident of Shariyal village in Havelian Tehsil, as saying that his wife Aneela Bibi had given birth to a male baby through a normal delivery in the labour room of DHQ Hospital in the afternoon of October 18.The complainant told the police that his mother-in-law and two to three unknown women were also there at the time of birth of his first male baby.

He told the police that when his sister Zafar Jan Bibi went to a local eatery to bring lunch for the guests, his step mother-in-law Nazia Bibi in connivance with his wife Aneela Bibi and three other women got his newborn baby abducted from the hospital. The police had registered a criminal case against complainant’s step mother-in-law Nazia Bibi, his wife Aneela Bibi and three other women under section 363/34 PPC.

According to SHO City Chanzeb Tanoli, the police started investigation after registration of a criminal case and traced the newborn in the locality of Hussaini Chowk in Khalabat Township.He said that the police arrested a woman identified as Sabiha Bibi, wife of Kamran, and recovered the baby from her possession. He claimed that the alleged woman abductor happened to be one of the relatives of the family.

The baby was later handed over to Aneela Bibi while the arrested woman, Sabiha Bibi, was sent to Haripur jail on Thursday where, according to police, she would be interrogated for gathering further details.