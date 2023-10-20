CM’s aide visits bus terminals to check fares

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Thursday visited Peshawar Bus Terminal and Haji Camp Bus Stand and checked public transport fares.
He was accompanied by the Commissioner of Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, and the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Afaq Wazir.He met with passengers and inquired about their problems and the reduction in fares. He directed regular monitoring of fares after a reduction in fuel prices.He said that measures are being taken to enforce directives regarding reducing fares after a decrease in fuel prices.
