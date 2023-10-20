PHC CJ wants lower courts to eliminate corruption

Peshawar High Court building. —APP

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan on Thursday urged lower courts to take proactive measures to eliminate corruption.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Bannu Bench, Justice Ibrahim said that the lower courts must demonstrate their commitment to fairness and justice through concrete actions to regain the public’s trust in the judiciary.

He warned that if corruption was not addressed within a month and a half, dismissal notices might be initiated.During his visit to Bannu, the PHC chief justice announced the approval of a digital library and IT facilities, similar to those in Mingora Darul Qaza, for Bannu High Court.

He also disclosed plans for a service tribunal camp in Bannu, where judges from the service tribunal would hear cases and make decisions based on merit, thus alleviating the need for people and lawyers to travel to Peshawar.

Justice Ibrahim assured that the renovation and repair work on the judicial complex in Karak district would be completed promptly. He commended the president and general secretary of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, along with other cabinet members, for their participation in the oath ceremony.

During his visit, the chief justice also inspected Central Jail Bannu, receiving a guard of honour there. He toured various barracks and assessed the facilities within the jail.He also visited the district courts in Bannu, where he declared a zero-tolerance policy for corruption within the district courts to enhance transparency and cleanliness within the judicial system.