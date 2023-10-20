Collective efforts stressed to combat TB

A representational image of a human chest seen through an X-ray scan. — Unsplash/File

PESHAWAR: Several stakeholders jointly organised a one-day seminar titled “Advocacy and Awareness Seminar on TB Preventive Treatment (TPT)” as part of the commitment to combat tuberculosis (TB) in Pakistan.

The event was jointly sponsored by Mercy Corps, in partnership with the TB Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Association for Community Development (ACD), and Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM), with financial support from The Global Fund.

A press release said that over the years, Mercy Corps has engaged the private health sector, heightened community awareness, and conducted outreach activities, even in remote areas of Pakistan, by collaborating with the National TB Control Program (NTP), Provincial TB Control Programs (PTPs), Health Departments, and its implementing partners. The TPT initiative stands as a pivotal element in Mercy Corps’ strategy to curb the spread of TB.

The seminar in Peshawar began with a sense of purpose and dedication, as attendees gathered to address the pressing issue of TB.

Dr Muddassar Shahzad, project director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TB Control Program, delivered the welcome address and opening remarks, setting the stage for a profound and impactful day.

“Pakistan ranks 5th among high-burden countries affected by TB, with Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR TB) posing a significant challenge, resulting in prolonged treatment for affected patients,” said Dr Muddassar Shahzad. He stressed the importance of employing TPT to reduce the TB burden in the province and the nation.

Fayyaz Sherpao, special secretary for health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured all stakeholders of his support in leading efforts to eradicate TB.Habibullah, special secretary for budget and development, commended the efforts of Mercy Corps and its collaborating partners in the fight against TB.

Dr Adeel Tahir, senior programme manager at Mercy Corps, while presenting the background and objectives of the seminar, stated, “Our united efforts are indispensable in the fight against TB. This seminar provides a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, bringing us closer to a future free from the TB burden.”

Dr Akmal Naveed, Director of ACD, emphasised the significance of collective action, stating, “Addressing tuberculosis demands a multifaceted approach. Through collaboration and increased awareness, we aim not only to curb the spread of TB but also to empower communities with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves.”Dr Zafar Iqbal, president of the Pakistan Chest Society KP, stressed the need for more rigorous contact tracing to identify missing MDR TB patients for disease prevention.