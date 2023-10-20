US official briefed on energy projects

American Consul General Shante Moore. — US consulate website

PESHAWAR: American Consul General Shante Moore visited the head office of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) on Thursday.

Moore expressed satisfaction with the energy plans in KP and described the improvement of the security situation in the province and provision of skilled manpower as indispensable, said communique. Chief Executive Officer PEDO Naeem Khan briefed the officials of the American consulate regarding ongoing power projects in the province.

He said that PEDO was working on several projects to produce 2,000 MW of electricity in the province, including 771 MW at the government level, 800 MW with the support of the private sector and 467 MW through public-private partnership. In these projects, several measures are being taken for uplifting the social lives of the people, including hydropower and solar energy.

The PEDO CEO also put forward some proposals for US financial support in energy projects of PEDO, which included construction of new transmission lines, establishment of resource centres and mobile workshops, need of financing for timely completion of ongoing energy projects, Solarisation of PEDO, etc.