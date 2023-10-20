US official briefed on energy projects

PESHAWAR: American Consul General Shante Moore visited the head office of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) on Thursday.
Moore expressed satisfaction with the energy plans in KP and described the improvement of the security situation in the province and provision of skilled manpower as indispensable, said communique. Chief Executive Officer PEDO Naeem Khan briefed the officials of the American consulate regarding ongoing power projects in the province.
He said that PEDO was working on several projects to produce 2,000 MW of electricity in the province, including 771 MW at the government level, 800 MW with the support of the private sector and 467 MW through public-private partnership. In these projects, several measures are being taken for uplifting the social lives of the people, including hydropower and solar energy.
The PEDO CEO also put forward some proposals for US financial support in energy projects of PEDO, which included construction of new transmission lines, establishment of resource centres and mobile workshops, need of financing for timely completion of ongoing energy projects, Solarisation of PEDO, etc.
Mardan Press Club officials during the oath-taking ceremony on October 17, 2023. — Facebook/Himayat Ullah...
Provincial Caretaker Minister for Livestock Asif Rafiq while chairing a meeting in Peshawar on October 19, 2023. —...
A money exchanger holds foreign currency notes. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: In a major operation FIA Commercial Banking...
A crowded bus with people even on its top can be seen. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: The KP government has started revoking...
Policemen cordon off a street after a crime in Peshawar. — AFP/FilePESHAWAR: Two alleged terrorists were killed...
Khyber Medical University Peshawar officials during a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq on...