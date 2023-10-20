Muqam promises rousing welcome to Nawaz by KP workers

PML-N KP President Amir Muqam requested the nation to take care and requested people to pray for his recovery. APP/File

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday said the party workers of KP would give a rousing welcome to their leader Nawaz Sharif who was scheduled to reach Lahore on Saturday.

“The party workers from the city would leave for Lahore through the railway station while workers from Dera Ismail Khan and other districts would join them later,” he said while speaking at the Meet-the-Press here at the Peshawar Press Club.

Amir Muqam said the convoy would travel on the Motorway and people would join them on every toll plaza.He said Nawaz Sharif’s agenda was taking the country out of existing challenges. “His deal is only with the people of Pakistan,” said Muqam while dispelling the impression that the former prime minister’s homecoming was linked to any understanding with the powerful quarters.

He enumerated a long list of Nawaz Sharif’s services for the country, including construction of motorways, highways, eradication of loadshedding and wiping out of terrorism besides making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Amir Muqam said the country was led to a host of crises after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on the charges of not taking salary from his son, adding his leader had faced all challenges with steadfastness and appeared in courts. He said there was no obstacle to the return of Nawaz Sharif as the Islamabad High Court had granted him a protective bill till October 24.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s real facehad been seen by the masses after May 9 vandalism. He hoped the PTI chairman would face court cases with steadfastness Nawaz Sharif.

He said that all political parties, except for PMLN had disappointed people of KP and now they had pinned high expectations on his party as it could address their problems

Muqam said his party workers always remained peaceful even in the most difficult times and never damaged the public property.He said his party leadership had not given the protest calls after the court verdicts. “The masses have realized the difference between the politics of PMLN and PTI leaders,” he said referring to the May 9 violence

The PMLN leader came down hard on the PTI for its almost 10 years rule in KP and said it did not give any mega project to the people during that long time. Muqam believed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had no future in politics. He defended the PMLN leadership and said it had given more respect to the disgruntled party leaders.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sardar Mahtab Khan and others should be asked as to why they have turned against party leadership,” he said while responding to a question.Amir Muqam was upbeat about the future of his party in KP and hoped PMLN would form government in the province after winning the next election.He announced Rs500,000 for the Peshawar Press Club.