PBF to seek input from coaches next week for Olympic qualifiers

MARDAN: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) will seek input from the country’s major coaches next week in order to make a solid plan for fielding its pugilists in future international events, especially the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers.

“Next week we will sit with key coaches including Arshad Hussain, Zaigham Maseel and coaches from WAPDA and Army. We will seek their input what should be the way out relating to fielding our boxers in the international events, especially the Paris Olympics Qualifiers,” the PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told The News in a detailed chat on Thursday.

“What we know is not enough and we will seek expert opinions from all our key coaches so that we could get a clear idea how to handle the future events, especially the Paris Olympics Qualifiers,” Nasir said.

He said that the Asian bronze medallist Zohaib Rasheed is their big hope for the Olympics. “I have been impressed by the way he fought against the world’s top boxer in the 51kg quarter-finals in the 19th Asian Games which Zohaib lost narrowly which is a great effort,” Nasir said.

“I am convinced that Zohaib is the key boxer on whom we should focus as he can spring a surprise in the Olympics Qualifiers next year,” he said. “We will also request Zohaib’s department Navy to assist us in sending Zohaib abroad for training. We will also seek financial assistance from other departments and even corporate sector so that we could manage training tours for our leading fighters,” Nasir said.

“Besides Zohaib we also have Qasim and a few other fighters who can be fielded in the Olympics Qualifiers,” Nasir said. “We also have a very good chance in women; we have Fatima Zehra who can pull off a surprise in the Qualifiers. She also played well against the Asian champion in the 19th Asian Games held recently in China,” Nasir said.