Knee issue rules Fakhar out. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the match against Australia today (Friday) with aggravated knee problem while Salman Ali Agha is also down with fever, meaning Pakistan will be having 13 players to pick the 11-member team.

“Fakhar is having a knee issue and is not ready for the match against Australia. It is the same problem that he has been facing even before start of the World Cup. He has been advised to take rest for the next few days. His injury status will be reviewed before the next match against Afghanistan,” a team official in Bangalore said. He said that Agha was also suffering from fever. “Since Wednesday’s practice in the nets he caught fever and is not hundred percent fit to play on Friday.” Mohammad Haris (reserve) is still down with temperature and weakness.