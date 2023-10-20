PSF shortlists 7 players for British Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has shortlisted seven players for British Junior Open Squash Championship 2024.
According to the federation’s official email to provincial associations, the shortlisted players are Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid (under-13), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nouman Khan and Shah Zeb (under-15), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abdullah Nawaz and Umair Arif (under-17), and Punjab’s Anas Ali Shah and Usman Nadeem Butt (under-19).
“These players are final for the next year’s BJO from Pakistan,” said Secretary PSF AmirNawaz when contacted. He added that the players have been selected through trials and now they will be provided training in a camp commencing from Friday (today).
Hundred club: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's...
PBF to seek input from coaches next week for Olympic qualifiers. The News/FileMARDAN: Pakistan Boxing Federation will...
Knee issue rules Fakhar out. The News/FileISLAMABAD: Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the match against Australia...
Fast bowler Hasan Ali. AFP BENGALURU: Fast bowler Hasan Ali believes the fever which has spread through the Pakistan...
Putin accuses IOC of ‘ethnic discrimination’ against Russians. AFP/FileMOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Australia skipper Pat Cummins. AFP/Flie BENGALURU: Australia skipper Pat Cummins thanked the Netherlands on Thursday...