PSF shortlists 7 players for British Junior Open. Representational image from iStock.

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has shortlisted seven players for British Junior Open Squash Championship 2024.

According to the federation’s official email to provincial associations, the shortlisted players are Sindh’s Huzaifa Shahid (under-13), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nouman Khan and Shah Zeb (under-15), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abdullah Nawaz and Umair Arif (under-17), and Punjab’s Anas Ali Shah and Usman Nadeem Butt (under-19).

“These players are final for the next year’s BJO from Pakistan,” said Secretary PSF AmirNawaz when contacted. He added that the players have been selected through trials and now they will be provided training in a camp commencing from Friday (today).