Faisalabad, Karachi qualify for Quaid Trophy final

LAHORE: All four matches in the seventh round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ended in draw due to rain affecting the first three days of play.
Faheem Ashraf-led Faisalabad and Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Karachi Whites top the points table after seven rounds of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. As a result, both teams have qualified for the final, scheduled to be played from October 22 to 26 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Blues resumed from their overnight score of 146 for six and ended with a total of 203 in 58.2 overs. In their second innings, Karachi Whites posted 213 runs in 54 overs, losing six wickets in the innings.
