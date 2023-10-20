Islamabad beat Hyderabad in Hanif Trophy

LAHORE: Islamabad defeated Hyderabad by 164 runs in their Super-Four stage match of Hanif Mohammad Trophy on the final day on Thursday at the Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan.
Hyderabad had been set a daunting target of 350 runs. They were bowled out for just 184 runs. At the start of the day, Islamabad declared their innings without adding any runs to their overnight score of 235 for seven in 54 overs. They invited Hyderabad to chase 350 runs. In the final innings, Hyderabad were bundled over for 184 runs.
