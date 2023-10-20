Sindh A defeat Navy in National Hockey. x/VoPublic

ISLAMABAD: Sindh A surprised Navy 6-3 to make it to the quarter-finals of the 67th National Hockey Championship underway at Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Sindh A team mostly consisting of youngsters put up a resounding display to beat powerful outfit Navy. Abdul Wahab scored a hat-trick while a goal each came from the stick of Haris Naseer, Hamar and Sultan Mehmood. For Navy, Akbar Ali, Usman and Basharat scored once each.

The second match featured Punjab A facing AJK, with Punjab A dominating the game with a 10-2 score-line. Army sent Punjab B packing 8-1. Shahid and Osman scored two goals each, while Rauf Arslan, Wasim Akram, Aqil, and Owais Zahid added one each for Army. Punjab B’s lone goal was scored by Shaher.