FIBA referee workshop gets underway

ISLAMABAD: To improve the standard and skills in the game of basketball, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has kicked off the FIBA Referee workshop Thursday here at the Pakistan Sports Complex.
The three-day workshop will be led by renowned International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Referee Instructor Abdul Karim Shakeb, hailing from Bahrain, who has been appointed by FIBA Asia.
Shakeb’s extensive experience and knowledge are expected to be instrumental in enhancing the skills of local referees and officials. Prior to the main event, a national referee workshop was conducted at the Sports Complex in Islamabad. Over 40 referees participated in this preparatory workshop, which aimed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge required for the upcoming FIBA Referee workshop.
