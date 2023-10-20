CITY PULSE

This general view shows the commercial district of Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP/File

Khoya Hua Aadmi

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Khoya Huwa Aadmi’, a play written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi and directed by Sibtain Ali. The event will be held every day at 8pm from October 25 to October 29. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

Monochrome Dialogues

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Jabbar, Abid Ansari, Fahad Saleem, Habiba Safder, Khushbakht Islam, Qasim Bugti, Saeed Lakho, Yaruk Mehmood, Zameer Hussain and Zantiana Iqbal. Titled ‘Monochrome Dialogues’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

The Penwith Portfolio

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned British modernists: Robert Adams, Alan Davie, Merlyn Evans, Duncan Grant, Barbara Hepworth, Peter Lanyon, Bernard Leach, FE McWilliam, Henry Moore, Ben Nicholson, John Piper and Micheal Rothenstein. Titled ‘The Penwith Portfolio’, the show will run at the gallery until October 28. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Homegrown

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Alishba Memon, Amna Qamar, Axel Lucas, Bilal Ahmed, Fatima Jawed and Schajya Siddiqui. Titled ‘Homegrown’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Filmi Yaadein

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abbas Kamanger, Mehtab Ali, Nisar Bashier, Rustam Khan, Prof Rahmat Khan, Saeed Naqvi, Zafer Siddiqui and Zahid Hussain. Titled ‘Filmi Yaadein’, the show will run at the gallery until October 27. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.