KU and CAC launch bicycling project for campus

The University of Karachi (KU) entrance can be seen in this picture. — Geo.tv/File

The University of Karachi (KU), in partnership with Climate Action Change (CAC), on Thursday introduced a bicycling project aimed at promoting physical activity, reducing carbon emissions, saving students valuable time, and providing a healthy activity within the university campus.

The CAC, in collaboration with Vlektra e-bike providers, made a visit to the varsity. The KU's Centre of Excellence for Women's Studies(CEWS) hosted the CAC and Vlektra at the KU Administration Roundabout to showcase sustainable transportation options to the students.

Vlektra conducted an E-Bike Test Ride activity, intending to familiarise students with the advantages of electric bikes and encourage sustainable transportation on campus. This hands-on experience allowed students to grasp the functionality, efficiency, and eco-friendliness of electric bikes.

During the event, the CAC announced a donation of 50 bicycles to the students of the KU CEWS, and their representative, Javeria, expressed the intention to provide bicycles to other departments within the university. She emphasised that bicycles were not only cost-effective but also contribute to a greener environment by reducing carbon emissions. She pointed out that a significant portion of carbon emissions in Pakistan was attributable to traditional bikes, making up 69 per cent of the transport system.

KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi emphasised the importance of cycling for physical health and how promoting this trend on campus could reduce environmental pollution and transportation costs. He noted that fostering a culture of exercise could combat the rising cases of diabetes and heart diseases in Pakistan. Dr Iraqi stressed the benefits of emission-free vehicles for energy conservation.

Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro Past President of the Economic Cooperation Organisation Science and a renowned scientist, cited China as an example where bicycles were a routine mode of transport. He highlighted the environmental benefits of e-bikes in reducing carbon emissions and their overall eco-friendliness.

Dr Asma Manzoor, in charge of the KU CEWS, commended the CAC and Vlektra for providing this opportunity to students and disclosed plans to expand the program university-wide. A substantial number of female students enthusiastically participated in a bicycle rally led by the CAC members and KU CEWS, which commenced at the KU Administration Roundabout and concluded at Azadi Chowk.