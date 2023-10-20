Demo held against forced eviction of farmers from lands for commercial use

Farmers plant paddy saplings in a field in flood-hit Sukkur, Sindh province on September 2, 2022. — AFP

Members of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) and other social and environmental activists held a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, demanding land and food rights for the people.

The protesters chanted slogans against profit-oriented agricultural models and called on the government to protect the right to food amid rising climate change impacts. They also demanded the government stop forced eviction of farmers from their lands as they are converted into commercial properties.

PFF General Secretary Saeed Baloch, addressing the protest demonstration, urged the government to play a role in preventing real estate developers from converting agricultural lands and mangrove forests into commercial properties.

He emphasized that converting agricultural land for commercial use was a significant driver of climate change, causing disruptions in the environmental system, reducing carbon capture, and increasing greenhouse gas emissions, thereby leading to accelerated global warming.

As a result, he said, water and weather-related disruptions, such as irregular rainfall patterns and extreme weather events, posed a severe threat to food production and availability, jeopardizing the country's food security.

The PFF, he said, is committed to opposing land grabs as well as to making efforts to exploit sea and mangrove cuts for urbanisation. "The PFF will struggle against the occupation of coastal lands,” he stressed.

PFF Senior Vice President Fatima Majid criticised government projects aimed at introducing large-scale corporate farming. “The excessive use of land, chemical inputs, deforestation, and water resource depletion by corporate farming diminishes the self-sufficiency of local and small-scale farmers, ultimately placing food production and supply under the control of major agribusinesses,” he said.

She stressed the need to promote local and community-based food systems, such as fisher folk and small-scale farming, farmers' friendly market mechanisms, and support for traditional knowledge in food production and processing.

These demonstration was part of the Asia Day of Action coinciding with World Food Day and the World Food Forum held at the Food and Agriculture Organisation headquarters in Rome from October 16 to 20.