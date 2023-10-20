Lack of powers never discouraged me from welfare work: governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori speaking during an event in this picture on October 17, 2023. — X/@KamranTessoriPk

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the fact that the office of the governor has been bereft of powers after the adoption of the 18th constitutional amendment never discouraged him from launching a number of special welfare initiatives for the deserving sections of society.

Tessori was speaking to a delegation of the participants of the 38th mid-career management course that called on him at the Governor House on Thursday. He told the delegation that he had hosted over 4,000 people at the Governor House in Ramazan for free Iftar receptions.

He said that several thousand people had so far been given free food rations at the Governor House. A marquee is being raised at the Governor House on an area of 24,000 square feet to conduct free IT courses for 50,000 students belonging to deserving families, he added.

He also said that a complaint registration system has been launched at the Governor House, with its digital version recently inaugurated to enable people to use WhatsApp to instantly lodge their complaints about the working of different government agencies.

QR scanning codes will be prominently displayed at a number of public spots in Karachi, including airports, railway stations, shopping malls and bus stops, to let people use their smartphones to instantly connect with the digital complaint cell of the Governor House, he added.

Tessori said that the new system would allow concerned citizens to lodge their complaints only by using the number of their CNIC. The new digital complaint system will process complaints pertaining to nine different government agencies, he added.

He said that free IT courses would be launched in other districts of Sindh in the next phase. The governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have contacted the Sindh Governor House to conduct free IT education programmes along similar lines, he added.

He told the delegation that not a single penny was taken from the government’s kitty for launching all these special initiatives aimed at the welfare and well-being of underprivileged people.