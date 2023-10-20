No excavation to take place at Karoonjhar Hills, rules SHC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building. — SHC website/File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday declared that the international heritage site Karoonjhar Hills is not available for excavation of any nature whatsoever except for discovering historical monuments, and that too after following international guidelines and those of the archaeological department.

Issuing a detailed judgment on the petitions seeking the preservation, maintenance and resurrection of the international heritage site classified as Karoonjhar Hills/Mountains, an SHC division bench comprising Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Arshad Hussain Khan said the mines & mineral department does not enjoy jurisdiction over the site because it is protected heritage and not available as a site for mining or excavation.

The court said that the entire range of Karoonjhar Hills is one monument under the law, and cannot be divided into pieces and portions to make some part of it available for any prohibited excavation.

The bench said that the importance of Karoonjhar Hills lies in preserving the entire range and not permitting mineral excavation in between because it would not only destroy its beauty but at the conclusion of the mining process would also destroy the existing topography.

The provincial law officer had earlier told the court that although these ranges of small and big hills commonly called Karoonjhar Hills — which contain a sanctuary, providing habitats for a variety of species — have been subjected to private excavation for minerals, by way of permission, all such leases or licences in respect of Karoonjhar Hills and the surrounding land have now been cancelled.

The court said that the subject site has already been subjected to excavation for minerals since 1979 for the purpose of private commercial gain because the site is rich in minerals.

The bench asked whether these excavators be allowed to play hide-and-seek with the help of government officials or a stern action be taken. The court said that it is time now that serious measures and prompt action be taken.

The bench said that the subject site at one point in time was a sanctuary for a number of animals that can hardly be seen now, while most of the temples and statues (movable antiquities) have been taken away and demolished, and even the forests are no more in its prime form, giving a deserted look.

The court said the forest department, except for maintaining an office on site, is doing no work to resurrect the forests to provide natural habitats for a number of species to thrive in them.

The bench said that it is a matter of concern that despite international conventions on the exploitation and exploration of minerals, and oil and gas at world heritage sites, the responsibilities have not been shouldered properly, which has resulted in diminishing such valuable sites of global importance.

The court said we tend to wake up only when the site of international importance is about to deplete because extraction activities over these world heritage properties are growing in our society, which is a matter of concern.

The bench said the International Union for Conservation of Nature has outlined new world heritage advice that mineral and oil/gas exploration and exploitation should not be permitted at natural world heritage sites.

The court directed the forest & wildlife department to take all and immediate measures to resurrect the sanctuary for all those animals and birds species whose habitats were Karoonjhar Hills.

The bench also directed the forest department that the process of resurrecting the forest be started immediately, and the process of planting trees that can grow and thrive in the said region be started, while the planting record be maintained, and each hill with the planting process and plants/trees be monitored.

The court directed the authorities to submit a quarterly report. The bench also directed the Tharparkar deputy commissioner and the relevant SHO to ensure no commercial activity of any nature that can be deemed mining or excavation be carried out at Karoonjhar Hills.

The court said that these officials are considered to be responsible for maintaining the above restrictions and/or compliance, and failure would be considered as negligence and avoidance of the court’s order.

The bench directed the provincial government to ensure that this range of mountains be maintained in accordance with the relevant laws and rules, and if any mining permit is found to have been issued, any action/inaction is discovered or if any private mining work is observed to be in progress, the mines & mineral secretary and all the officials concerned would be primarily held responsible and taken to task besides others.

The court also ordered to restore each and every Jain temple to its original form with the assistance of experts, saying that each and every stone is to be laid to restore it to its original shape and glory, adding that the officers responsible for the protection of these heritages would be held accountable.

The bench said statutes (moveable antiquities) that had been declared world heritage should also be made available so that the world heritages could be protected in their original form.