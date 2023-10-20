SHC directs IGP to improve investigations in gender-based violence cases

The Sindh High Court (SHC) building. — SHC website/File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday took exception to a police investigation officer’s insensitivity while dealing with a gender-based violence case and directed the provincial inspector general of police (IGP) to take measures to improve the standards of investigations in the gender-based violence cases.

The direction came on bail applications of two accused in a rape case. According to the prosecution, applicants Abid and Asghar had raped a woman after taking her one-year-old daughter at gunpoint and filmed the despicable act.

A counsel for the applicants submitted that there was a delay of 17 days in the registration of an FIR and the DNA test report also did not implicate the accused in the commission of the offence. They submitted that the statement of the complainant was not in line with the stipulated procedure under the Section 164 A and B of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The counsel maintained that the applicants had earlier registered a case against the complainant party and the rape case was a rejoinder by them against his clients. He requested the SHC to grant bail to the applicants.

An additional prosecutor general and the complainant’s counsel supported the trial court order that had dismissed the bail applications.

A single bench of the high court comprising Justice Omar Sial after hearing the arguments and perusal of police investigation observed that no DNA report was produced by the prosecution and the complainant, and expressed wonder how the opinion contained in the last lines of the interim charge sheet had been obtained.

Regarding non-compliance of the sections 164-A and 164-B of the CrPC, the bench observed that such procedure required medical examination of the victim and DNA test whereas in the instant case, the applicants’ counsel had on the one hand stated that such a procedure had not been carried out while on the other hand they relied upon the DNA test report mentioned in the interim charge sheet.

The SHC observed that the statement recorded by the complainant in a tentative assessment appeared stable enough at the preliminary stage for the balance to tilt in favour of dismissing the bail applications.

The high court also expressed dismay at the investigation observing that the complainant had told the police that the applicants had recorded her videos and taken photographs but the female investigation officer felt it unnecessary to explore what the survivor had told her.

The SHC observed that such insensitivity on part of the female investigation officer was unacceptable and not according to prestige and dignity of the police force whose many officers had sacrificed their lives to protect the citizens of the country.

The bench observed that the Sindh IGP should once again reiterate to the investigators the sensitive nature of gender-based violence cases and take measures to improve the level of investigation in such crimes.

The high court directed the provincial police chief to remind the investigation officers how the rape cases should be handled in view of guidelines given by the superior courts.

The SHC observed that the opinion of the prosecutor general should be obtained and concerned SSP shall ensure that the allegations of recording of videos and photos were professionally investigated.

The bench observed that its comments in the order were made for guidance and reform and should not be interpreted as finding of guilt of the applicants.

The SHC observed that the trial court had issued compelling reasons to dismiss the bail of the applicants. The bench observed that provisions of the Anti-Rape (trial and investigation) Act would be considered by the trial court during proceedings of the case.

The high court dismissed the bail applications and said it expected that the trial would be concluded within 90 days.