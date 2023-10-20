Biden’s help for genocide

This refers to the news report ‘Biden gives clean chit to Israel over Gaza hospital strike’ (October 19, 2023). It is a shame to see the president of a superpower sink so low as to choose to become the buddy and accomplice of a war criminal like Netanyahu who is mercilessly assassinating helpless Palestinians, by not sparing even hospitals. Not feeling even the least bit ashamed over having to take back his false accusation of Hamas slitting the throats of children, he has accused Palestinians for the attack on hospital despite the reported presence of American bombs among the debris.

The Biden government’s veto of the resolution demanding ceasefire voted yes by 12 of the 15 UN Security Council members makes him an equal partner of the war criminal to help whom Biden has already dispatched an aircraft carrier, another battleship, America’s top general and ordered 2,000 US soldiers to be ready for action. Having thoroughly messed up Ukraine, Biden is probably trying to brighten up his chances for a second term through some misadventure in the Middle East region.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi