Producing wheat

Wheat is the most important staple food crop of Pakistan. Although sown on a large area of the country, there have been crises of the crop shortage in the past whenever the support prices fixed were not considered profitable by the farmers. According to some media reports, the country is likely to set a highly ambitious wheat production target of above 33 million tons for the 2023-24 season. It merits a mention that the agriculture sector, which accounts for about a fifth of the country’s GDP, has been struggling to meet the demand for wheat, a staple food for more than 240 million people.

In view of the above, it is necessary to primarily focus to boost productivity by enhancing per acre yield, rather than expanding the area under cultivation, which is constrained by scarcity of water. It may be added that the primary focus in this connection is to go for vertical growth by enhancing per acre yield. It will be a departure from the traditional approach of maximizing the area under cultivation, which is simply not possible due to the dearth of water. The growing demand for increased crop production is one of the significant factors influencing the decision. For this purpose, enhancing vertical growth is the only practical solution by focusing on the available area while leaving horizontal growth as a secondary means to sustain efforts in this direction. Also, the approach of aiming vertical growth that is mapped from bottom to top by enhancing yield through capitalizing on a new range of high-yielding seeds and introducing best farming practices is needed.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar