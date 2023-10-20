Civilized hypocrisy

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Israel and its allies’ (October 19). Notwithstanding the root cause, the method and the manner in which Israel’s aggression on Palestinian civilians continued unabated for 11 days straight, before Israel ‘allowed’ Egypt to open the Rafah border only to send humanitarian aid, if one draws any parallel to what Russia is doing in Ukraine, the overall world reaction and specifically the West’s reaction are at opposing poles in these two cases. Did any of the Western countries offer unconditional asylum to Palestinians who had nothing to do with what Hamas did on October 7 just like they offered ‘undocumented’ open arrival to Ukrainians who wanted to get out of Ukraine? Not only that but the Ukrainians who moved out of Ukraine to settle their families down in a safe place only to go back and fight, the West not only praised those people but provided whatever support that could be provided. The pretense and complicity of many so-called civilized countries has been exposed.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada