Pak businessmen attend trade expo

KARACHI: A delegation of 20 Pakistani businessmen, led by the Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, attended the 38th Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta, seeking to boost trade ties and explore new opportunities.

The expo, which was inaugurated by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs of Indonesia, Airlangga Hartarto, showcased a range of products and services from various sectors, including palm oil, agriculture, textiles, and consumer goods, a statement said.

The highlight of the event was a meeting between the Consul General, the Chairman of the Pakistan Indonesia Business Council (PIBC), Abid Nisar, and the Vice Minister of Trade of Indonesia, Dr. Jerry Sambuaga.

In the meeting, the Consul General briefed the Vice Minister on the growing trade relations between the two countries, which reached $4.5 billion in 2022 and $2.2 billion in the first half of 2023.

He said that Pakistan was one of the biggest importers of Indonesian palm oil, accounting for almost 90 percent of the market share. The Vice Minister praised the efforts of both sides in enhancing bilateral trade cooperation and said that there were more potential areas to explore.

The Chairman of PIBC congratulated the Vice Minister for organizing the expo and said that it was a vital platform for Pakistani businessmen to find prospective suppliers and partners in Indonesia. He said that some business deals had been reached on the first day of the event. The Trade Expo Indonesia is an annual event that aims to promote Indonesian products and services to the global market. It runs from October 19 to 23 at the Jakarta International Expo.