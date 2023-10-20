Better strategy to raise IT exports. integrationxperts.com/

KARACHI: Pakistan can double its IT exports in a year or two by developing an efficient and integrated strategy with the support of the private sector, asserted Umair Azam, CEO of Integration Xperts on Thursday.

Azam lauded the caretaker government for its unwavering commitment and dedicated efforts to nurture the growth of Pakistan’s IT sector. He emphasised the significance of the recently signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, but urged for vigilant follow-up with these countries.

To achieve IT export targets and harness the emerging regional opportunities, Azam called for a collaborative effort between the government and the private sector. The government needs to organise a series of road shows in potential markets in consultation and partnership with the private sector. This should be a continuous process to achieve due recognition for Pakistan and its IT sector.

“We produce almost 25,000 IT graduates every year, but unfortunately, due to the lack of required skills, just 10 percent of them get employed in the IT industry,” Azam said, while highlighting the necessity of aligning the curriculum of IT educational institutions with market demands.