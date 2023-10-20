Gold sheds Rs200 per tola. Hindustan Times

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market experienced a decrease of Rs200 per tola on Thursday. According to data from the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs206,300 per tola.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold also saw a decline of Rs171, now standing at Rs176,869. In the international market, gold rates increased by $13, reaching $1,972 per ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,550 per tola, with the price of 10 grams of silver standing steady at Rs2,186.21.

All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association President Haji Haroon Rasheed Chand said that after his announcement to temporarily close bullion rates for one week due to discrepancies among various markets, several departments took action to resolve the issue, leading to an amicable decision to align with the Karachi bullion market rates. As a result, the rates were once again announced to the public.

Chand further revealed that gold rates would now be linked through interbank rates with the London market, featuring a premium of $20 per tola. This move aims to provide more stability and consistency to the local gold market by connecting it with broader international trends.