Thailand awaits Pakistan's date for FTA talks, envoy says.

KARACHI: Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong on Thursday said that his government was waiting for Pakistan to propose a date for the next round of negotiations to finalise a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

Speaking at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) during a visit of a Thai delegation, the envoy said that issuance of the letters of credit (LC) and repatriating foreign currency from Pakistan were challenges not only for Thai businesspeople but also for all other foreign businesses in general.

“If these issues are resolved, a more business-friendly environment would emerge in Pakistan which would certainly attract a lot of foreign investors here,” he said. Reminding of the seven decades of friendly relations between the two countries, Krachaiwong said, “Thai government is focusing on reaching free trade agreement (FTA) but as of today, we are waiting for Pakistan to propose date for next round of negotiations.”

The Thai Ambassador requested the KCCI to approach the government so that the FTA could be finalised, which would prove beneficial for both the economies. Highlighting the business opportunities, he identified tourism, automotive parts, food processing, food-related products and also agricultural products as potential sectors in Pakistan.

“To promote tourism, Thailand has already proposed Pakistani side to have more cooperation in terms of sustainable tourism by protecting culture and natural resources which would prove favourable for the tourism business.”

Krachaiwong also mentioned that Thailand provides good quality raw materials at very competitive price to Pakistan’s manufacturing sector. He cited the example of Sialkot and its football exports as an example of Thailanb-Pakistan synergy. Pakistan’s world-famous footballs being exported all around the world “are made of Thai rubber which clearly represents the synergy between Thailand and Pakistan.”

Resumption of Thai Airways operations in Pakistan, has also proved beneficial. The envoy said the Thai Airways flies five times a week from Karachi to Bangkok, which encourage tourists from both countries to visit each other and explore the beautiful cultures.

He informed that Thailand was situated in the centre of ASEAN region. Thus a wide range of Thai trade fairs pertaining to gems and jewellery, auto parts and accessories, heating, air-conditioning, ventilation, refrigeration, food and agricultural products have been taking place regularly. These attract more than 100,000 visitors, including potential buyers of the entire ASEAN region.

He also invited KCCI to visit Thailand for participation in these trade fairs which provided the perfect opportunity to not only buy Thai products, but also showcase Pakistani products. He pointed out that this exercise would certainly help in expanding Pakistan’s market share in the ASEAN region.

He advised the Karachi Chamber to get connected with the Thai Chamber of Commerce for business matchmaking and exploring trade and investment opportunities in Thailand. Earlier, KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, while warmly welcoming members of the Thai delegation, stated that despite immense trade and economic potential, Pakistan's exports to Thailand were very nominal at $164 million in FY23 as compared to $146 million the previous year.